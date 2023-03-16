Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

US and Lithuania pledge to provide support 'until Ukraine prevails'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 7, 2023 5:23 am
The United States and Lithuania on March 6 pledged to continue to provide support to Kyiv to defend its sovereignty "until Ukraine prevails," calling on allies and partners to do the same. 

In a joint statement following a meeting in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis "reiterated their call for Russia to immediately stop its war of aggression against Ukraine and withdraw all its forces and military equipment from Ukraine’s territory."

The two leaders also "committed to continue imposing strong economic costs on Russia through sanctions and pursuing accountability for those responsible for Russia’s attacks," the statement read.

Blinken and Landsbergis committed to working together to enhance NATO’s deterrence and defense and to strengthen NATO’s partnership with Ukraine to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, according to the statement. 

Lithuania, a Baltic state, will host the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July.

