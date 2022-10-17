Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 21, 2022 7:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at around 7 a.m. on Sept. 21 that an earlier missile strike on Kharkiv injured one person. State Emergency Service rescued 10 people from another high-rise building, he said. Both buildings are damaged.

