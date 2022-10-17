Update: Death toll of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 7
October 7, 2022 12:40 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that seven people have been killed following a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia early on Oct. 6.
At least five people are considered missing, he added.
The exact number of victims will be known after the completion of rescue operations which are still underway, Starukh said.
