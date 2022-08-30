Update: Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 5
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 11:40 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that five people have been killed and seven injured. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov added that nine people have been injured thus far. A fire has reportedly broken out at a residential building, meaning the number of casualties may still increase.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.