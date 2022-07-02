UN: Nearly 16 million Ukrainians need humanitarian aid, protection.
July 3, 2022 1:12 am
Millions of Ukrainians are facing a lack of basic necessities due to Russia’s full-scale war, including food, water, and shelter, reports Voice of America, citing various UN agencies. UN humanitarian agencies are reportedly trying to provide assistance to Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression, but ongoing hostilities, destruction, and security concerns make this difficult or, in some cases, impossible.