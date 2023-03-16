Ukrenergo: No energy shortage after Russia's Feb. 16 missile strike

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned power grid operator, said that Russia's Feb. 16 nationwide missile strike would not lead to blackouts.

Russia hit targets in the north and west of Ukraine, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts, with drones and missiles overnight on Feb. 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on Feb. 16.

The Ukrainian military downed 16 missiles in the early hours of Feb. 16 amid Russia’s 15th mass missile strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. A total of 32 missiles were launched against Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that a 79-year-old woman was killed by a Russian missile strike on the town of Pavlohrad, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro.

Seven other civilians, including a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, Lysak said on Telegram on Feb. 16. They have been hospitalized.



