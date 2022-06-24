Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian military publishes audio from sinking of Moskva cruiser.

May 15, 2022 1:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the audio, a crew member says that the ship has been hit twice and that it is tilting on its side. He also says that the crew must be saved. Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, sank on April 14. Ukraine said that it had hit the ship with two R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles, while Russia claimed the ship sank after a fire. Moskva is the largest Russian warship to be sunk since World War II and the first Russian flagship sunk since the 1905 Russo-Japanese War.

