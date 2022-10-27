Ukrainian military destroys 2 Russian dugouts in southern Ukraine
October 27, 2022 5:30 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 53 Russian troops and destroyed two mortars, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and two armored vehicles on Oct. 26.
