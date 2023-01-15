Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 15, 2023

Ukrainian military: air defense downs 5 Russian kamikaze drones near front line

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 15, 2023 1:32 pm
The 28th Mechanized Brigade’s air defense unit downed five Russian Lancet kamikaze drones, according to Ukraine’s Land Forces.

The military said Russian troops aimed to attack Ukrainian positions in the country's east but failed, though the danger of new drone attacks in the are remains.

Southern Operational Command spokesperson said on Jan. 15 that Ukraine does not rule out a new wave of kamikaze drone attacks on Jan. 15.

“They are still in stock. Due to the storm in the Black Sea, the gusty wind was an obstacle to the drones. Now the weather has calmed so that the Russians can take advantage of it,” Humeniuk told national TV, as quoted by Armyinform, a Defense Ministry-run news agency.

Russia has lost 1,872 tactical drones in Ukraine since Feb. 24, the General Staff reported on Jan. 15.

