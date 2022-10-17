Ukraine’s military destroys 3 ammunition depots, Russian command post in southern Ukraine

Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Oct. 8 that Ukrainian forces also killed 83 Russian troops and destroyed four tanks, four Msta-B howitzers, two 120 mm mortars, and seven armored vehicles.

According to the command, air defense units downed two Russian kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv region. Ukrainian forces also reportedly shot down one Orlan-10 drone over Mykolaiv Oblast and one in Odesa Oblast.