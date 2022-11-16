Ukraine’s parliament votes to extend martial law, mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada has prolonged Ukraine’s martial law and mobilization for the fifth time since the start of Russia’s all-out war, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak. Both measures are extended for 90 days until Feb. 19, 2023. Zhelezniak said 294 and 297 lawmakers voted in favor of extending martial law and mobilization, respectively. Ukraine first imposed martial law on Feb. 24, when Russia started its full-scale invasion.