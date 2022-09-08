Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 8, 2022 3:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The operational situation in southern Ukraine remains dynamic, but under the control of the Armed Forces, Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Sept. 8. Ukrainian forces destroyed three Grad missile launchers, 15 units of armored vehicles, 10 howitzers and heavy artillery guns, two ammunition depots in Mykolaiv, and killed 108 Russian troops, they said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
