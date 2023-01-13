Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 13, 2023

Ukrainian military: Russia shells Bakhmut area over 200 times in past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 13, 2023 6:09 pm
Share

Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhii Cherevatyi reported on Jan. 13 that the Russian forces shelled the Bakhmut area in the eastern Donetsk Oblast 212 times over the past 24 hours, while 31 firefights were also recorded.

According to preliminary data, 183 Russian troops were killed, and 137 were wounded in the battles for the area, Cherevatyi said.

“The Russians cannot break through the Ukrainian defenses and continue to lose personnel in their assaults,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Cherevatyi reported that “ongoing battles” were continuing in the nearby salt-mining town of Soledar on Jan. 13, denying an earlier claim by the Russian Ministry of Defense that the city was fully under Russian control.

Ukrainian officials’ comments come amid contradicting reports about which side holds Soledar, a town with a pre-war population of 10,000 located 10 kilometers north of Bakhmut, which Russia has tried to capture for more than five months.

Moscow militants in eastern Ukraine and Kremlin-run mercenary Wagner Group have made claims that Russia had captured Soledar since Jan. 10, but Ukraine continues to deny the claims.

Russia looks to capture the area as part of its larger goal of taking control of the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, which it has partly occupied since 2014.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK