Ukraine’s military: Russia fires at civilian tugboats in Mykolaiv Oblast, killing 2 people
October 31, 2022 8:42 pm
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 31 that Russian forces hit two civilian tug boats transporting grain near Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast. Two crewmembers were killed, one person was wounded, and another person’s condition is unknown.
