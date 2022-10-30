Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 30, 2022

Ukraine's military destroys Russian equipment on southern front line

October 30, 2022 3:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported on Oct. 29 that the Ukrainian army killed 57 soldiers on the southern front lineand destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft Tunguska system, one Pantsir missile system, Nona self-propelled mortar, a number of self-propelled howitzers, one tank and seven armored vehicles.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok