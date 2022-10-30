Ukraine's military destroys Russian equipment on southern front line
October 30, 2022 3:46 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported on Oct. 29 that the Ukrainian army killed 57 soldiers on the southern front lineand destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft Tunguska system, one Pantsir missile system, Nona self-propelled mortar, a number of self-propelled howitzers, one tank and seven armored vehicles.
