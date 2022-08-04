Ukraine’s military destroys Russian command post, hits 2 strongholds in southern Ukraine
August 4, 2022
Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces have killed 31 Russian troops and destroyed a T-72 tank, two rocket launchers, one “Msta-B” and one “Gvozdika” howitzers, one UAV, and three armored and military vehicles. Ukraine's Air Force also attacked two Russian strongholds in Blahodatne and Pravdyne districts.