Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalUkraine’s military destroys Russian command post, hits 2 strongholds in southern Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 4:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces have killed 31 Russian troops and destroyed a T-72 tank, two rocket launchers, one “Msta-B” and one “Gvozdika” howitzers, one UAV, and three armored and military vehicles. Ukraine's Air Force also attacked two Russian strongholds in Blahodatne and Pravdyne districts. 



externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok