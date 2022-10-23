Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine’s military destroys 4 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine on Oct. 22

October 23, 2022 4:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 47 Russian troops and destroyed two tanks, a Grad missile launcher, an anti-tank missile complex, and 16 armored vehicles on Oct. 22.

