Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Ukraine shoots down Russian Su-25 jet in Kherson Oblast

October 10, 2022 8:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Southern Air Command reported that a Russian attack aircraft was shot down at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Kherson Oblast.

Most of the southern Ukrainian Kherson Oblast is occupied by Russia. Ukraine's Armed Forces are conducting a counteroffensive in the south to liberate the region.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok