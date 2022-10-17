Ukraine shoots down Russian Su-25 jet in Kherson Oblast
October 10, 2022 8:16 pm
Ukraine’s Southern Air Command reported that a Russian attack aircraft was shot down at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Kherson Oblast.
Most of the southern Ukrainian Kherson Oblast is occupied by Russia. Ukraine's Armed Forces are conducting a counteroffensive in the south to liberate the region.
