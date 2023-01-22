Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 22, 2023

Ukraine receives first Sea King helicopter from UK

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 11:44 pm
Share

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Jan. 21 that Sea King helicopters donated by the U.K. have arrived in Ukraine. Reznikov didn't specify the number of helicopters obtained.

“It is a strong reinforcement for the Ukrainian Navy. Our cooperation will continue to increase,” Reznikov said on Twitter, thanking his British counterpart Ben Wallace. 

In November, Wallace announced sending three Sea King helicopters to Ukraine, noting that some had already been derived. This statement was followed by a promise to train 10 Ukrainian military crews to use Sea King helicopters, “enhancing their search and rescue capabilities.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK