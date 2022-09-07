Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine destroys barge with Russian troops, equipment in Kherson Oblast.

September 7, 2022
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said on Sept. 7 that a barge was destroyed during a Russian attempt to establish an alternative crossing near Hola Prystan, a town in Kherson Oblast. The nearby Kakhovsky Bridge is within Ukrainian firing range, making it impossible for the Russian troops to repair it, the military added.

