Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said that Italy's proposals are now being studied. Earlier, the media reported that Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had handed over a document with a peace plan to the secretary general of the United Nations and the G7 countries. The four-stage plan includes a ceasefire and the demilitarization of the frontline under UN supervision, negotiations on the status of Ukraine vis-a-vis NATO and the European Union, a Ukrainian-Russian agreement on Crimea and the Donbas, and a multilateral agreement on peace and security in Europe.