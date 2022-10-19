Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 19, 2022

Ukraine closes road transit to occupied territories through Zaporizhzhia

October 19, 2022 9:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Traffic in both directions of the highway between Zaporizhzhia and the occupied territories of Ukraine has ceased, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Volodymyr Marchuk told Ukrinform.

The decision to stop allowing outgoing traffic across the checkpoint was taken after the Russian proxies stopped outgoing traffic from its side in early October.

For months since the early phase of the full-scale invasion, the highway in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been the main transit point between government-controlled and occupied Ukrainian territories.

Tension at the checkpoint rose significantly after Sept. 30, when 31 people were killed by Russian missiles as they waited to cross into occupied territory.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok