Ukraine calls on US to do ‘everything possible to speed up’ arms supplies amid Russian intensified attacks
October 16, 2022 9:17 pm
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, told CBS News that air defense systems are a top priority for the country, but they are "difficult to produce and not ready on the shelves."
According to her, Ukraine is asking partners to speed up not only delivery but also the ordering of weapons. "We do need to secure as many places in Ukraine as possible, as many children as possible from Russian rockets," Markarova said.
