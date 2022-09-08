Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 11:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Sept. 8 that Ukrainian forces have likely destroyed a military pontoon bridge in Darivka, one of the central routes between the "northern and southern sectors of Russia's military presence" near the Dnipro River. Ukraine's "systematic precision targeting of vulnerable crossing points" is likely continuing to slow Russian forces' ability to deploy troops and resupply from the east.

