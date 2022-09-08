UK intelligence: Ukrainian forces continue to launch offensive operations in Kherson Oblast
September 8, 2022 11:56 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Sept. 8 that Ukrainian forces have likely destroyed a military pontoon bridge in Darivka, one of the central routes between the "northern and southern sectors of Russia's military presence" near the Dnipro River. Ukraine's "systematic precision targeting of vulnerable crossing points" is likely continuing to slow Russian forces' ability to deploy troops and resupply from the east.
