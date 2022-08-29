UK intelligence: Russian defense minister ‘side-lined’ within Russian leadership
This item is part of our running news digest
August 29, 2022 11:23 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that independent Russian media outlets have reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is being "side-lined," with Russian operational commanders briefing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin directly on the course of the war. “Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of the war probably routinely ridicule Shoigu for his ineffectual and out-of-touch leadership as Russian progress has stalled,” the ministry said.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.