The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that independent Russian media outlets have reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is being "side-lined," with Russian operational commanders briefing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin directly on the course of the war. “Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of the war probably routinely ridicule Shoigu for his ineffectual and out-of-touch leadership as Russian progress has stalled,” the ministry said.