externalUK Intelligence: Russia tries to reinforce its garrison on Zmiinyi Island.

May 11, 2022 12:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia’s current efforts to augment its forces on Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island) in the Black Sea offer Ukraine more opportunities to “engage Russian troops and attrit materiel.” However, if Russia “consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defense and coastal defense cruise missiles, it could dominate the north-western Black Sea,” the update reads.

