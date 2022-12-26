Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, December 26, 2022

Turkish Transport Minister: Over 15 million tons of products exported through Black Sea ‘grain corridor'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 26, 2022 12:40 pm
Five hundred eighty-five cargo ships with more than 15 million tons of agricultural products have left Ukraine through the UN-backed “grain corridor” since August, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said, cited by Anadolu news agency.

Karaismailoglu added that 44% of all products exported through the “grain corridor” were delivered to Europe, 29% were sent to Asia, 15% to Turkey, and 12% to African countries.

The "grain corridor" or the Black Sea Grain Initiative is the U.N.-backed deal that Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey signed in July to unblock Ukrainian grain exports amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In October, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the deal over an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Russian warships in the occupied port of Sevastopol, but later reversed the decision on Nov. 2.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

