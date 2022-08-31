10 explosions reported outside occupied Melitopol.
August 31, 2022 7:29 pm
The blasts were reported south of the city by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram. According to the mayor, Russia had military equipment in the area.
