Spiegel: Germany greenlights sale of 100 howitzers worth 1.7 billion euros to Ukraine
July 27, 2022 6:31 pm
According to German magazine Der Spiegel, the manufactorer, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, began working on the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer set to be shipped to Ukraine. The order will take several years to complete, according to the report. Spiegel added that it was not yet clear when the first howitzers could be delivered.