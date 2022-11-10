Spain to hand over two additional Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine

Spain to dispatch two more Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers in addition to the four it has already sent to Ukraine, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Nov. 10.

"I can tell you that two more launchers will be sent. This is in response to a very specific request made to us by NATO and Ukraine," she said. Ukraine received four Hawk air defense systems, an Aspide air defense battery, anti-tank missiles, guns, and ammunition from Spain in early November.