Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 11, 2022

externalShmyhal: Ukraine plans to become full-fledged part of EU in two years.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 3:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the 17th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference that Ukraine has the ambition to fulfill all seven European Commission conditions that were set when granting Ukraine candidate status by the end of this year, and then proceed with the negotiation process regarding EU membership.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok