Shmyhal: Ukraine plans to become full-fledged part of EU in two years.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 11, 2022 3:13 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the 17th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference that Ukraine has the ambition to fulfill all seven European Commission conditions that were set when granting Ukraine candidate status by the end of this year, and then proceed with the negotiation process regarding EU membership.
