Schemes: First satellite images show damaged Russian air base in Crimea
August 11, 2022 4:40 am
Satellite images taken by Planet Lab show Saky airfield in Crimea after the explosions on Aug. 9, according to Schemes, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty’s investigative journalism program in Ukraine. The images confirmed earlier statements made by Ukraine’s Air Force that 9 aircraft were damaged, including Su-30 fighter and Su-24 bomber jets. As well, the satellite images reveal that a warehouse-like premise was affected.