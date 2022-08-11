Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 4:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Satellite images taken by Planet Lab show Saky airfield in Crimea after the explosions on Aug. 9, according to Schemes, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty’s investigative journalism program in Ukraine. The images confirmed earlier statements made by Ukraine’s Air Force that 9 aircraft were damaged, including Su-30 fighter and Su-24 bomber jets. As well, the satellite images reveal that a warehouse-like premise was affected. 

