Russia’s war causes $10.7 billion worth of environmental damage
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 8:50 am
According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, more than 2,000 cases of damage to nature have been recorded since Feb. 24.
