Russia's attacks kill 4, injure 9 in Donetsk Oblast

October 28, 2022 9:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed four civilians and wounded nine in Donetsk Oblast, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor. The bodies of five more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been discovered in the village of Shandryholove, Kyrylenko said.

Russia also struck Mykolaiv overnight, injuring one man and damaging an administrative building, a non-residential high-rise, and a bakery, according to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued shelling the populated areas of Kharkiv Oblast, which are located close to the front line and the border with Russia, said the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov. No casualties have been reported.

