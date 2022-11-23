Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Russia's attack on Vyshhorod kills 5 (UPDATE)

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 8:15 pm
Share

According to President's Office Deputy Head Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the number of casualties of Russia's attack on Vyshhorod rose to five. Around 20 people have been injured, said Tymoshenko.

"One apartment building was completely destroyed, the other by 50 percent," Tymoshenko said.

A Nov. 23 Russian missile attack hit a residential area in Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast, destroying infrastructure and killing civilians.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Nov. 23 missile attack
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK