Russia's attack on Vyshhorod kills 5 (UPDATE)
November 23, 2022 8:15 pm
According to President's Office Deputy Head Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the number of casualties of Russia's attack on Vyshhorod rose to five. Around 20 people have been injured, said Tymoshenko.
"One apartment building was completely destroyed, the other by 50 percent," Tymoshenko said.
A Nov. 23 Russian missile attack hit a residential area in Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast, destroying infrastructure and killing civilians.
