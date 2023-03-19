Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Top Russian investigator wants ‘legal assessment’ of statement on Putin's possible arrest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 19, 2023 3:50 pm
Share

Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia's Investigative Committee, said on March 19 he had ordered a legal assessment of a German minister's statement that dictator Vladimir Putin will be arrested if he comes to Germany. 

He claimed that the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Putin was "illegal." 

Bastrykin also said on March 17 that Russia’s Investigative Committee is aiming to identify the ICC judges who issued the arrest warrant for Putin.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's children's rights commissioner overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children. According to a statement put out by the ICC, there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that Putin is directly responsible for overseeing the forced kidnapping and relocation of over 16,000 Ukrainian children since the start of the full-scale invasion. 

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said later that Germany would have to arrest Putin if he enters the country's territory and if the International Criminal Court asks contracting states for enforcement. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK