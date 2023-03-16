Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian shelling kills 2 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 4, 2023 3:05 pm
Two people were killed when Russia shelled Nikopol District in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 4, Governor Serhiy Lysak announced

Russian forces struck the area with heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. The attacks killed a 57-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man in the Chervonohryhorievka. Eight residential buildings, two outbuildings, a power line, and a gas line were damaged, along with a hotel in Nikopol. 

Russian forces launched attacks on eight regions across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing at least four and wounding 12, local authorities said early on March 4.

A 52-year-old civilian man was injured by Russian shelling of the village of Berestove in the Kupiansk area of the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast. He was hospitalized, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. 

