Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russian proxies to illegally deport children from occupied parts of Kherson Oblast to Crimea, Russian regions

October 8, 2022 2:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia's proxy in occupied Kherson Oblast, Volodymyr Saldo, said that 30,000 children with their parents could be sent to Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, as well as the Russian-occupied Crimea.

Earlier on Oct. 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had forcibly deported about 1.6 million Ukrainians from the occupied territories. According to Zelensky, "many of them went through the terrible filtration camps of the occupiers, where they were abused and intimidated." Hundreds of thousands of illegally deported Ukrainians are children, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok