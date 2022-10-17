Russian proxies to illegally deport children from occupied parts of Kherson Oblast to Crimea, Russian regions

Russia's proxy in occupied Kherson Oblast, Volodymyr Saldo, said that 30,000 children with their parents could be sent to Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, as well as the Russian-occupied Crimea.

Earlier on Oct. 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had forcibly deported about 1.6 million Ukrainians from the occupied territories. According to Zelensky, "many of them went through the terrible filtration camps of the occupiers, where they were abused and intimidated." Hundreds of thousands of illegally deported Ukrainians are children, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.