This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 6:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Sept. 5 that the Russian 127th Regiment of the 1st Army Corps refused to perform their duties due to a lack of support and poor conditions, including a lack of water. The special services of Russian occupying forces took measures against the personnel and removed them from their positions, Ukraine’s military said.

