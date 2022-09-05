Russian military unit in southern Ukraine refuses to fight
September 5, 2022 6:45 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Sept. 5 that the Russian 127th Regiment of the 1st Army Corps refused to perform their duties due to a lack of support and poor conditions, including a lack of water. The special services of Russian occupying forces took measures against the personnel and removed them from their positions, Ukraine’s military said.
