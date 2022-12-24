Russian media: Russian aircraft carrier catches fire in Murmansk

Russian aircraft carrier “Admiral Kuznetsov” caught fire on Dec. 22 in the Russian city of Murmansk, Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti said.

According to the head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Company, Alexey Rakhmanov, a “small fire” started during repairs, but he said it was extinguished, and there were no casualties.

The “Admiral Kuznetsov” has undergone repairs since 2017, according to RIA Novosti.

No further information was provided.