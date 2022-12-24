Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russian media: Russian aircraft carrier catches fire in Murmansk

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 22, 2022 1:29 pm
Russian aircraft carrier “Admiral Kuznetsov” caught fire on Dec. 22 in the Russian city of Murmansk, Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti said

According to the head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Company, Alexey Rakhmanov, a “small fire” started during repairs, but he said it was extinguished, and there were no casualties. 

The “Admiral Kuznetsov” has undergone repairs since 2017, according to RIA Novosti. 

No further information was provided.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

