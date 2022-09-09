Russian media: Russia sends reinforcements to Kharkiv in response to Ukrainian counteroffensive
September 10, 2022 1:00 am
Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti reported that Russia is sending columns of reinforcements into Kharkiv Oblast following Ukraine’s major counterattack that has liberated swathes of territory in the oblast this week, including some that Moscow has occupied since the first days of the invasion.
