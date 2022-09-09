Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 9, 2022

externalRussian media: Russia sends reinforcements to Kharkiv in response to Ukrainian counteroffensive

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 1:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti reported that Russia is sending columns of reinforcements into Kharkiv Oblast following Ukraine’s major counterattack that has liberated swathes of territory in the oblast this week, including some that Moscow has occupied since the first days of the invasion.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok