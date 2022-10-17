Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 16, 2022 4:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti announced the Kremlin’s tentative Security Council meeting on Oct. 16, making it the second in just around a week since the meeting held on Oct. 10 in the aftermath of the explosion at the illegal Crimean Bridge connecting Ukraine’s occupied Crimea to Russia.

