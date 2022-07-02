Russian media: 2 British citizens charged as ‘mercenaries’ by Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast.
July 2, 2022 3:42 am
Russian state-controlled news agency TASS said Britons Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill have been charged with “mercenary activities” for their participation in the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression. Earlier, one Moroccan and two British citizens received similar charges and are sentenced to death.