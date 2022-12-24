Russian governor reports drone attack in Kursk Oblast near airfield
December 6, 2022 8:06 am
Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said that an oil storage tank near Kursk airfield caught on fire as a result of a drone attack. According to the governor, there were no casualties.
