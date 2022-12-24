Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia overnight on Dec. 2
December 2, 2022 4:55 am
An infrastructure building was hit following Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia early on Dec. 2, acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported on Telegram. No casualties have been reported yet.
