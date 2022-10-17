Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 5, 2022
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported early on Oct. 5 that Russian forces targeted the city of Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones. Bila Tserkva is located 80 kilometers south of Kyiv. According to the governor, an infrastructure object caught fire and one person was injured following the attack. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are ongoing. Kuleba urged residents to remain in shelters. 

