Russian forces shell Sumy, Chernihiv oblasts

This item is part of our running news digest

September 20, 2022 2:19 am
Russian forces opened fire four times across the territories of Chernihiv Oblast and northern Sumy Oblast around 10 p.m. on Sept. 19, Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command reported on Facebook. According to the command, Russian forces located across the border in Russia's town of Lomakovka fired at the Semenivka community in Chernihiv Oblast, where 12 explosions were reported. Russian troops also shelled the Koryukivskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast twice. Northern Sumy Oblast was also shelled from Russian territory, where 33 explosions were reported. Information about casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure is not yet available. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
