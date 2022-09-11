Russian forces shell Mykolaiv, injuring 9.
September 11, 2022 8:47 am
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said Russian forces struck the city on Sept. 11, leaving nine residents wounded, with four still receiving treatment at a local hospital.
