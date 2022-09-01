Russian forces shell Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
September 1, 2022 9:01 am
Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol district military administration, reports that Russia fired at the city using helicopters and artillery on the morning of Sept. 1. City's Mayor Dmytro Orlov said there were casualties as a result of the attack but didn't provide details at the time of the publication.
