Russian forces shell 7 communities in Sumy Oblast
March 1, 2023 3:58 am
Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 28, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Russian troops reportedly fired on Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske, Krasnopilla, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Velyka Pysarivka.
Over 100 strikes were recorded. No casualties were recorded.
Two Russian drones dropped explosives over Velyka Pysarivka, damaging a residential building.
